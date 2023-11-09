North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors announces 2024 officer elections

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors has announced it will convene to elect its 2024 officers. The election process is set to take place during a meeting at the mental health center located in Trenton on November 15th, commencing at 4:30 PM.

In addition to the elections, the agenda for the meeting will cover the recognition of the Employee of the Month recipients for the fiscal year 2024, followed by the annual report from the Chief Operating Officer.

For those unable to attend in person, the board has facilitated participation through Microsoft Teams. Attendees can join the meeting using the Meeting ID: 265 124 995 711 and the passcode: C5ANLv.

Furthermore, the Board may enter into a closed session to discuss matters pertaining to legal actions, real estate transactions, and employee-related issues.