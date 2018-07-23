The North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton starts Friday with a Kids Rodeo by TNT Ranch and Rodeo Company.

The event will start at the grandstand at 7 o’clock with admission costs $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of six and 12, and is free for children five and younger.

The rodeo will once again be the highlighted entertainment on Saturday night at 7 o’clock.

The North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton continues Sunday with a tractor pull.

Tractor pull weigh-in starts at noon, with the show to begin at the grandstand at 1 o’clock.

Admission costs $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12, and is free for children five and younger.

Several events are on tap at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton Tuesday.

Swine will arrive from 8 o’clock Tuesday morning through 8 o’clock Tuesday evening, with swine weigh-in set for 8 o’clock Tuesday evening. Junior and senior divisions, as well as creative activities, will arrive at the Rock Barn from 8:30 to 5 o’clock.

Fine arts items will arrive at the Art Building in the courtyard from 9 to 2 o’clock. A barbecue chicken cook-off contest will start at the courtyard at 9 o’clock. Parade lineup will start at 5 o’clock, and the parade will begin at 5:30. The FFA Whole Hog Roast will begin at the Livestock Pavilion at 6 o’clock costing $6 per plate.

The North Central Missouri Fair Queen Coronation will be held in the courtyard at 7 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Events to be held at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton Wednesday are a Pee Wee Swine Show, Swine Show, and Barrow Show will be held at the Livestock Pavilion at 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Registration for the Super Teen Contest will run from noon until 5 o’clock with the Super Teen Contest to begin at the grandstand at 7 o’clock. Donations will be taken for admission.

Animal shows will be held at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton Thursday.

Sheep and goats will arrive from 8 o’clock Thursday morning through 8 o’clock Thursday evening. Sheep and goat weigh-in will be at 8 o’clock Thursday evening.

Rabbits and poultry registration will be held from 7 to 8 o’clock Thursday morning. The Rabbit and Poultry Show will start at 9 o’clock. Floriculture will arrive at the Rock Barn from 8:30 to 10:30. Dairy must arrive and be registered by noon with the Dairy Show to be held at the Livestock Pavilion at 1 o’clock. The show will include bucket calves.

A horse pull will be held at the grandstand at 7 o’clock. Admission costs $10 for adults, $5 for children six to 12 years old, and is free for children five and younger.

More animals shows are slated during the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton Friday.

Cattle will arrive from 8 o’clock Friday morning through 8 o’clock Friday night. Steer weigh-in will start at 8 o’clock Friday evening. A Ladies Lead, Pee Wee, Breeding Sheep Show, and Market Lamb Show will be in the Livestock Pavilion at 9 o’clock Friday morning.

A Pee Wee Goat Show and Goat Show will follow the Sheep Show in the Pavilion.

Participants may sign up for the ATV and Dirtbike Motocross Races at the grandstand starting at 4:30 Friday afternoon with the races to begin at 7 o’clock. Admission costs are $15 for a pit pass, $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12, and is free for children five and younger.

Saturday, August 4th is the final day for the 2018 North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

The FFA Cookshack will be open for breakfast from 8 to 10 o’clock Saturday morning.

A Horse Show will be held at the North Missouri Saddle Club at 9 o’clock. A Beef Bucket Calf Show, Beef Breeding Show, and Steer Show will be held in the Livestock Pavilion at 9 o’clock. The FFA Baby Show will be held in the courtyard at 9:30.

The Premium Sale will be held in the Livestock Pavilion at 5 o’clock Saturday evening.

Check-in for Saturday’s Tuff Trucks will be held through the high school parking lot starting at 4 o’clock. The Tuff Trucks will start at the grandstand at 7 o’clock. Admission costs $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of six and 12, and free for children five and younger. No one under the age of 15 will be admitted to the pit area.

