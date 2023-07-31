North Central Missouri Fair officials release Livestock show schedule

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livestock judging will be held from Wednesday through Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds in Trenton.

Wednesday is for hogs, Thursdays will be for the poultry and rabbit shows, and Friday will be for sheep and goats. Each of those shows begins at 5 pm. This Saturday includes horses and cattle at two locations. The horse show begins at 9 am Saturday at the North Missouri Saddle Club of Trenton. The beef show, at the livestock pavilion of the fairgrounds, begins at 10 am Saturday.

The fair reports contacts include Teri Batson for livestock, Brandy Burton for poultry and rabbits, and Kelli Shull for horses.

The livestock premium sale will be held on Sunday, August 6th. It is scheduled for 5 pm in the livestock pavilion. Youth who belong to a 4-H club or an FFA Chapter in Grundy County will select one animal they displayed at the fair for the premium auction. Each participating youth receives the highest amount of money from bidders to help them defray expenses involved in raising their animal.

In prior years, there have been approximately 20 Grundy youth participants. Spokeswoman Kristi Urich said the youth premium sale is being held this time on a Sunday so as not to conflict with the Mid-America Music Festival on Saturday.

