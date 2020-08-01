North Central Missouri Fair officials announce winners of Sheep Show

There were 62 entries in Friday, July 31st’s Sheep Show at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. That is an increase of 16 from last year’s show.

Jason Schutter of Kirksville showed the supreme buck. Emily Anderson of Grant City showed the reserve.

For ewes, Micahla Miller of Bogard had the supreme champion. Kati Stafford of Humphreys showed the reserve champion.

The supreme champion market was shown by Lauren Herndon of Meadville. The reserve champion was shown by Kati Stafford.

Senior showmanship for participants 15 and older went to Kristin Herndon of Hopkins. Harlee Beck of Chillicothe received intermediate showmanship for ages 11 to 14. Junior showmanship for ages eight to 10 went to Farrah Lauhauff of Chillicothe.

There were six entries in the Pee Wee division of the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep Show.

