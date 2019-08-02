North Central Missouri Fair officials announce winners of Rock Barn exhibits

Awards have been announced from the Rock Barn area of this year’s North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

Seventy-eight youth entered a number of categories, with entries coming from the general public, FFA chapters, and 4-H clubs.

Seven youth participated in the special woodworking category, with prizes sponsored by Moore’s Construction and Woodworking. Individuals participating in woodworking included Tyler Dixon, Justin Dixon, Haley Kidd, Matthew Slater, Ayra Meeker, Tanleigh Sheetz, and Jordan Inman.

The Loretta Ray Award for the most canned items entered by a youth went to Bailey Williams.

In the adult division, 13 individuals entered items in areas including canned items, quilted items, arts and crafts, and other homemaking categories. These individuals were from five towns, and two were from out of state.

Lana Snider and Trish Wendt tied for the most canned goods entered in the adult Bessie Chamber Memorial Award competition. Pam Johnston received second place.

The newly created Mary Lou Crawford Award for the most items in the areas of pies, cakes, and cookies will go to Twyla Johnson.

Fifteen Eastview Manor residents, 11 Sunnyview Nursing Home residents, and 10 individuals from the Grundy County Opportunity Center participated. Those individuals contributed 40, 66, and 80 items respectively.