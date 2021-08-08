North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of sheep and goat shows

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Officials at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton announce results of the sheep and goat shows.

Savannah Seals of Purdin exhibited the Champion ewe, and Harlee Beck of Chillicothe had the Reserve Champion ewe and received Showmanship honors among entrants ages 11 to 14.

Dillon Jones of Lucerne exhibited the Champion ram, and Bo Meeker of Laredo showed the Reserve Champion Ram. Jaecy Heisey from Polo had the Champion market animal, and Savannah Seals of Purdin exhibited the Reserve Champion market.

Gage Seals won Showmanship recognition among entrants ages 15 and older.

There were 39 sheep exhibited this year at the fair in Trenton, which was a decline of 23 compared to 2020.

There were 29 entries in the goat show at the North Central Missouri Fair, which was an increase of four over 2020.

Carsen Coram of Browning had the Champion wether and won Showmanship honors among entrants ages 13 and younger.

Jacie Stimpson of Chillicothe exhibited the Reserve Champion wether and was the Showmanship winner among entrants ages 14 and older.

Trinity Alexander of Unionville had the Champion buck and the Champion doe, while Kohner Alexander of Unionville showed the Reserve Champion doe. Nevaeh Wollard from Norborne exhibited the Reserve Champion buck.

