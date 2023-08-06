North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Sheep and Goat shows

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced for the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep and Goat shows held on August 4.

Sheep Winners:

Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker, Laredo

Reserve Champion Ram: Raylee Rosenbaum, Gilman City

Champion Ewe: Hadlee Beck, Chillicothe

Reserve Champion Ewe: Lauren Herndon, North Nodaway

Champion Market: Lauren Herndon

Reserve Champion Market: Harlee Beck, Chillicothe

Sheep Showmanship Winners:

8 to 10 years: Hadlee Beck

11 to 13 years: Kinsey Heisey, Polo

14 years and older: Harlee Beck

There were 16 exhibitors with 47 head for the Sheep Show and eight peewee exhibitors.

Goat Winners:

Supreme Doe and Reserve Doe: Trinity Alexander, Unionville

Supreme Buck and Reserve Buck: Trinity Alexander

Supreme Market: Rachel Darling, Kirksville

Reserve Market: Braden Stimpson, Chillicothe

Goat Showmanship Winners:

8 to 10 years: Grace Mayberry, Dawn

11 to 13 years: Addy Schuman, Amity

14 years and older: Rachel Darling

Ten exhibitors presented 42 head for the North Central Missouri Fair Goat Show, with two peewee exhibitors.

