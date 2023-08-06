North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Sheep and Goat shows

Results have been announced for the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep and Goat shows held on August 4.
Sheep Winners:
- Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker, Laredo
- Reserve Champion Ram: Raylee Rosenbaum, Gilman City
- Champion Ewe: Hadlee Beck, Chillicothe
- Reserve Champion Ewe: Lauren Herndon, North Nodaway
- Champion Market: Lauren Herndon
- Reserve Champion Market: Harlee Beck, Chillicothe
Sheep Showmanship Winners:
- 8 to 10 years: Hadlee Beck
- 11 to 13 years: Kinsey Heisey, Polo
- 14 years and older: Harlee Beck
There were 16 exhibitors with 47 head for the Sheep Show and eight peewee exhibitors.
Goat Winners:
- Supreme Doe and Reserve Doe: Trinity Alexander, Unionville
- Supreme Buck and Reserve Buck: Trinity Alexander
- Supreme Market: Rachel Darling, Kirksville
- Reserve Market: Braden Stimpson, Chillicothe
Goat Showmanship Winners:
- 8 to 10 years: Grace Mayberry, Dawn
- 11 to 13 years: Addy Schuman, Amity
- 14 years and older: Rachel Darling
Ten exhibitors presented 42 head for the North Central Missouri Fair Goat Show, with two peewee exhibitors.