North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Rabbit and Poultry Show

Results have been announced from the August 5 Rabbit and Poultry Show at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

For the rabbits, there were 17 exhibitors and 92 rabbits shown. There was one other exhibitor for the peewee division.

The grand champion rabbit was shown by Emily Chalfant of Gilman City, and the reserve champion was shown by Ashley Chalfant of Gilman City.

Senior showmanship went to Jaclyn Hines of Bogard, and junior showmanship went to Tegan Clark of Amity.

For the poultry, there were three exhibitors and 12 animals shown. There were three other exhibitors for the peewee division.

The grand champion was shown by Jacob Smith of Braymer, and the reserve champion was shown by Addison George of Chillicothe.

Jacob Smith received senior showmanship for poultry, and Kayl Brooke of Bethany received junior showmanship.

