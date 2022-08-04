North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Horticulture entries

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There were 67 entries submitted on August 2nd in the senior division of Horticulture at the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton.

Marie Clark of Spickard had the most entries with 15, two received blue ribbons.

Twyla Johnson of Spickard had the second most entries with 13, six received blue ribbons.

Carol Key and Sara Bonnett of Trenton entered 12 entries together. Those included five blue ribbons.

Trish Wendt of Trenton had nine entries with three receiving blue ribbons.

Loretta Ray of Trenton had eight entries with two receiving blue ribbons.

Sharon Mlika of Trenton submitted six entries, four received blue ribbons.