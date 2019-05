North Central Missouri Fair Carnival pre-sale ticket wristbands are now available.

A pre-sale ticket for a wristband costs $20.00 and can be purchased at KTTN, the Republican-Times, MFA of Trenton, and Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. A wristband at the fair will cost $25.00.

More information can be found by contacting Teri Batson at 359-7124 or Josie Baugher at 359-7498.