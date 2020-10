Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Fair Board will host an annual membership meeting.

Anyone interested in joining the fair board is welcome to attend at the Rock Barn in Trenton on the evening of November 5th at 6 o’clock. A regular board meeting will follow.

Anyone with questions about joining the North Central Missouri Fair Board may contact President Jimmie Shaw at 660-635-1267.

