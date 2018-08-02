North Central Missouri Fair announces results of Fine Arts and Horticulture divisions

A record number of 26 exhibitors entered 91 items in Fine Arts at the North Central Missouri Fair.

A colored pencil drawing by Abigail O’Neal of Trenton was named Best in Show. Adult Division exhibitors entered the categories of oil paintings, acrylic paintings, watercolor paintings, drawings, photography, and pottery.

Junior Division exhibitors entered the categories of photography and acrylic painting.

There were 60 entries in the North Central Missouri Fair’s Horticulture Senior Division this year.

The exhibitor with the most entries in Horticulture was Marie Clark of Spickard with 12 with three of her entries receiving blue ribbons. Twyla Johnson of Spickard received four blue ribbons. Ada Fox of Galt and Pam Johnston of Spickard each received two blues.

Exhibitors receiving one blue ribbon include Lana Snider of Trenton, Laurie Frisbie of Trenton, Jacob Hall of Trenton, and Loretta Ray of Trenton.

