North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative recognized by Sullivan County Health Department

The Sullivan County Health Department presented an award to the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative on April 5th.

The Missouri Show Me Partnership Volunteer Award was given to Chief Executive Officer/General Manager Loren Haines at the Show-Me Partnership Symposium in Columbia.

The health department nominated the electric cooperative in February. The award acknowledges volunteers and organizations that are committed to service and volunteerism building resiliency.

The North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative offered a location to hold mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics and employees to help the Sullivan County Health Department. As of February, the health department had held 28 clinics in partnership with the cooperative, totaling an estimated 112 volunteer hours.

The health department held a Community Safety and Wellness Day in August in conjunction with the electric cooperative and Smithfield Foods. The cooperative has also assisted with flu shot clinics at Milan C-2 High School football homecoming festivities.

