North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative meeting to feature Governor Parson

Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to speak at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative’s 84th Annual Members Meeting on June 14th. The event will be held at the cooperative headquarters in Milan.

The festivities will commence at 4 p.m. with dinner and entertainment provided by The Johnsons. Activities for both children and adults will be available throughout the evening.

The business meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., during which Governor Parson will address the attendees. Following the meeting, a prize drawing will take place.

Governor Parson’s presence at the meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

