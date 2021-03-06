North Central Missouri Development Alliance announces qualifications for next Director

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Qualifications have been announced for the next director of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance.

The alliance is seeking a community/economic developer who is self-motivated. The person taking the full-time position should be capable of working independently as well as cooperatively with city and county governments, a board of directors, and regional, community, and county-based organizations and committees. The candidate will maintain relationships with private and public partners as well as assist in startups, expansion, retention, and business attraction.

The candidate must have basic business verbal and written communication skills, knowledge of basic business principles, and the ability to operate Microsoft Office platforms and internet-based applications.

Salary will be contingent on experience.

A cover letter and resume should be submitted to the North Central Missouri Development Alliance at Post Office Box 111 in Trenton, Missouri 64683. Resumes will be accepted until the director position is filled.

