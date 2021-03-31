Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Following the Board of Trustees’ unanimous approval on Tuesday, March 23, high school students will now be provided free textbooks for all dual credit and reserved online dual enrollment courses taken through North Central Missouri College beginning with the Fall 2021 semester.

Whitney Trump, Director of Regional Programs for NCMC, stated, “Many high schools over the years have requested free textbooks for their students taking dual credit and our reserved sections of online dual enrollment courses. We are thrilled to offer free textbooks to our area high school students taking these courses. Still being in high school, these students do not have many opportunities for scholarships and aid. We hope that by offering free textbooks, we can help reduce the financial barrier that keeps the bright high school students of our region from pursuing higher education early.”

The NCMC Foundation will also continue to support dual credit students through the Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Dual Credit Scholarships awarded each year.

NCMC’s Dual Credit students will receive a reduced tuition rate for dual credit and online dual enrollment courses at $108 per credit hour with no additional fees. The free textbook program will not apply to students taking courses through the Early College Program.

Currently, NCMC offers dual credit and online dual enrollment to over 40 high schools in its 16 county service region. A full range of general education courses are available as dual credit, including introductory college-level courses in English, Speech, General Biology, American History, College Algebra, General Psychology, National Government, Microcomputer Applications, and many others. In some cases, technical and career courses are also offered as dual credit.

Reserved sections of online dual enrollment courses provide many general education course options as well. For high school students interested in a career program, the upcoming fall semester will bring the addition of many course options in the areas of Accounting, IT, AutoCad, Behavioral Health, Criminal Justice, and more.

For additional information, please contact Whitney Trump, Director of Regional Programs, at 660-357-6318 or email [email protected].

