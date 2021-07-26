North Central Missouri College’s Dean Mitch Holder selected for NCIA Board

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mitchell Holder, Dean of Instruction at North Central Missouri College, is a new member of the Board of Directors of NCIA serving Region 5, including the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Mitch is devoted to the mission of community colleges across the country, providing open access education to increase prospects of social uplift and necessary investment in skilled training for a qualified workforce.

Mitch stated, “There are many advantages to a community college education, ones for which I have personally experienced. … I want to provide a voice for the great opportunities that exist through community colleges while also providing support to those working within the sector on ways to continuously improve”. NCIA is fortunate to have Mitch’s passion for the work of community colleges, leadership, and his experience on the council.

The National Council of Instructional Administrators, headquartered at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln, has selected Mitchell Holder to the Board of Directors as the Region 5 Representative.

NCIA is a professional organization and affiliate council in the American Association of Community Colleges. NCIA serves as the national voice for professionals

involved in instructional administration in the community college and committed to providing leadership, advocacy, innovation, and professionalism.

Related