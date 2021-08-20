North Central Missouri College welcomes new faculty and staff

Local News August 20, 2021 KTTN News
NCMC New Faculty and Staff for Fall 20221
North Central Missouri College’s fall semester begins Monday, August 23 with fourteen new members of the faculty/staff since the spring semester.

New to the academic year are Amanda Steinman-Enrollment Marketing Specialist, Lindsey Schlared-Custodian, Kerry Savage-WDB Compliance Coordinator, Mallary Hann-Diagnostic Imaging Instructor, Rick Cole-Digital Media Specialist, Nate Swann-Golf Coach/Athletics Assistant, Randy Cox-Maintenance, Megan Erickson-Athletic Trainer, Kristie Cross-Grant Writer, McKinley Hurley-Residence Life Coordinator/Assistant Women’s Softball coach, Cydney Moppin-Nursing Instructor, Janna Ingram-Behavioral Health Instructor, Rick Sharp-Industrial Technology Instructor, and Matthew Johnson-Mathematics Instructor. 

 

New faculty/staff for the 2021-2022 academic year at North Central Missouri College are (L to R) Cydney Moppin, Megan Erickson, Amanda Steinman, Nate Swann, Janna Ingram, Rick Sharp, Matthew Johnson, Randy Cox, and Mallary Hann. Not pictured: Lindsey Schlared, Kerry Savage, Rick Cole, Kristie Cross, and McKinley Hurley.
