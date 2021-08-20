North Central Missouri College welcomes new faculty and staff

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College’s fall semester begins Monday, August 23 with fourteen new members of the faculty/staff since the spring semester.

New to the academic year are Amanda Steinman-Enrollment Marketing Specialist, Lindsey Schlared-Custodian, Kerry Savage-WDB Compliance Coordinator, Mallary Hann-Diagnostic Imaging Instructor, Rick Cole-Digital Media Specialist, Nate Swann-Golf Coach/Athletics Assistant, Randy Cox-Maintenance, Megan Erickson-Athletic Trainer, Kristie Cross-Grant Writer, McKinley Hurley-Residence Life Coordinator/Assistant Women’s Softball coach, Cydney Moppin-Nursing Instructor, Janna Ingram-Behavioral Health Instructor, Rick Sharp-Industrial Technology Instructor, and Matthew Johnson-Mathematics Instructor.

Related