North Central Missouri College held its annual spring convocation and welcomed new full-time employees.

The employees, who began their duties since fall in-service, are Abigail Bilby, Nursing Faculty-Savannah Campus, Shanna Nichols, Nursing Faculty-Trenton Campus, and Shermy Purdy, Custodian-Trenton Campus. Belinda Egbuta also transferred from a part-time position to a full-time role as Savannah Campus Assistant.

