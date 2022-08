North Central Missouri College welcomes 18 new faculty and staff

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College’s fall semester begins Monday, August 22 with eighteen new members of the faculty/staff since the spring semester.

New to the academic year are Lorinda Ross-Rad Tech Instructor and Coordinator, Hannah Lovett-Student Services Coordinator, Brandon Mysliwiec-Personal Computer Specialist II, Susan McMillian-Surg Tech Instructor, and Clinical Coordinator, Jamie Edwards-Andrew County Site Assistant, Kyle Jones-Custodian, Delana Gardner-Campus Store Associate-Retail Operations, Richard Wilson-IT Systems Administrator, Holly Hernandez-Trio Administrative Assistant, Lyle Wheelbarger-Custodian, Colton Greer-IT Helpdesk Specialist, Hank Mathews-Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach/Residence Life Coordinator, Jessica Wallace-Talent Search Advisor, Cole McAdams-Director of Facilities, Ashley Smith-Sonography Program Director, Ally Houghton-Upward Bound Academic Advisor, Stephen Williamson-English Instructor, and Auric Brockfeld-Mathematics Instructor.