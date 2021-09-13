North Central Missouri College Upward Bound Program now accepting applications for new participants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Upward Bound Program based at North Central Missouri College in Trenton will be recruiting and accepting participant applications. High school students in the Chillicothe, Gallatin, Grundy R-V of Galt, Penney of Hamilton, Trenton, and Tri-County of Jamesport school districts are invited to submit their applications by working through their high school counselor. Students who are selected to join the UB program will be able to begin in November. The deadline for Upward Bound applications is October 6th.

Upward Bound is a 100% federally funded program that assists high school students to prepare for successful college entrance. Its purpose is to help students to overcome barriers to higher education through academic instruction, college visits, cultural activities, and other support services. Students make new friends and have fun, all while gaining that extra “push” necessary to attend college and find the right career.

To learn more about the NCMC Upward Bound program, visit the Upward Bound section of the NCMC website, or contact the Upward Bound department at 660-359-3948.

