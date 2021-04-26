North Central Missouri College trustees to meet on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Tomorrow’s (Tuesday) regular meeting of the North Central Missouri College trustees will be held in the Sugg Room of Ketcham Community Center.

The public portion begins at 5:30 with a variety of reports, including those on the North Belt Center, marketing and admissions, athletics, and the Ketcham center, as well as the faculty senate negotiation committee. Also listed are reports from Head Start directors, the two college vice presidents, the chief information officer, and the college president.

New business items include consideration of bids and purchases, dates for special meetings, Head Start, recommended Faculty Senate constitution, and by law changes and personnel. The latter includes a Head Start staff resignation, a recommendation for emeritus status, employment, and job descriptions.

After the public meeting ends, the Trustees meet in closed executive session for topics listed as personnel, legal action, and real estate.

30 total views, 30 views today

Related