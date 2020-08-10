North Central Missouri College to offer free dual credit to qualifying high school students

Beginning Fall 2020, North Central Missouri College is offering up to six free dual credit hours of tuition per semester to students who qualify and meet eligibility for the free lunch program. This waiver covers classes taught by high school faculty during fall and spring terms. (Courses offered completely online or on NCMC’s campus are not eligible).

“Affordable education is part of our mission here at NCMC. We are pleased to offer this waiver program to our area qualifying dual credit students,” said Whitney Trump, Director of Regional Programs. “We believe that every student deserves access to a great education, and this waiver program will provide low-income high school students the opportunity to take advantage of dual credit courses offered at their local high school.”

To participate, students must attend a school that offers NCMC dual credit, qualify for the federal free lunch program, be a junior or senior, meet grade point average requirement, obtain recommendations and parental permission, and meet course prerequisites if applicable. Students will need to register by September 4 to be eligible for the waiver.

For more information, visit www.ncmissouri.edu and contact Whitney Trump at 660-359-3948 x1318, or your high school counselor.

