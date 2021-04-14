North Central Missouri College to host Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In partner with the Grundy County Health Department, North Central Missouri College will have the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available on its campus at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton, Missouri, on Thursday, April 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. All students, faculty, staff, and the public are invited.

To make an appointment, contact the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196 or visit the Grundy County Health Department website. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Those getting the vaccination should wear short sleeves and bring an insurance card. If you do not have insurance, you can still receive the vaccine at no cost.

For more information, contact the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

