North Central Missouri College to host Legislative forum on December 17th

North Central Missouri College will host a Legislative Forum in the Cross Hall Lobby on Monday, December 17.

Legislators and officials will be in attendance representing area counties, regions, the state of Missouri, and federal representation. There will be a meet and greet from 10:00-10:30 a.m., followed by a semi-structured forum from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with each attendee having opportunity to present the key items on their respective agendas. Legislators and officials will also have an opportunity to take questions from the audience and respond to current issues facing our region.

All members of the public are invited to attend, with more information about the legislative forum by contacting Kristi Harris, Chief of Staff, at 660-357-6203.