North Central Missouri College to host Legislative Forum

North Central Missouri College will host a Legislative Forum in Trenton, MO, in Cross Hall Lobby on Friday, February 24th.

Legislators and officials will be in attendance representing area counties, regions, and the state of Missouri. There will be a meet and greet from 10:00-10:30 a.m., followed by a semi-structured forum from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with each attendee having an opportunity to present the key items on their respective agendas. Legislators and officials will also have an opportunity to take questions from the audience and respond to current issues facing our region. All members of the public are invited to attend.

In attendance will be Senator Rusty Black, Representatives Mazzie Boyd, Danny Busick, Peggy McGaugh, Sean Pouche, and Josh Hurlbert. Other representatives may attend once all RSVPs are in.

For more information about the legislative forum, visit the NCMC website or contact Kristi Harris, Chief of Staff, at 660-357-6203.

