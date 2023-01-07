North Central Missouri College to host Greenhand Motivational Conference

Local News January 7, 2023 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
The annual Greenhand Motivational Conference for Area 2 FFA Chapters will be hosted by North Central Missouri College in Trenton on Wednesday, January 11th. The Conference is co-sponsored by NCMC and MFA Incorporated.

Thirty area high schools are expected to bring approximately 400 agriculture students to meet state FFA officers and learn more about the field of agriculture and opportunities available through FFA. Area residents are cautioned of traffic congestion around the campus in downtown Trenton on Wednesday morning and at area restaurants during the noon hour.

 

