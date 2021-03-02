North Central Missouri College to host diversity and inclusion event on March 25th

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College will host an event centered around diversity and inclusion on March 25th at 2:00 p.m. on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Cross Hall and virtually. All students, staff, and the public are invited to attend.

The event, Let’s Talk About Diversity & Inclusion: What’s the Difference & Why Are They Important? will feature renowned motivational speaker and resilience expert Dr. Tim Crowley and Kansas City business owner Isaac Collins. This event will be an interactive and dynamic learning experience designed to engage, connect, and set participants up for growth.

“Diversity and inclusion are buzzwords that are often thrown around college campuses. Our committee wanted to provide an opportunity for both NCMC students and staff to unpack these buzzwords,” said Dr. Linsday Oram, NCMC Psychology Instructor and Diversity and Inclusion Committee Chair. “By the end of the event, our hope is that participants will have tangible ways to build both campus and community cultures that are inclusive, respectful, and embrace all of the advantages that diversity and inclusion can bring. Dr. Crowley is an expert, motivational speaker with a background in resilience building. Mr. Collins is both an entrepreneur and community advocate. We are fortunate to have them both moderating this event.”

The event will be divided into three segments. In the first part of the program, participants will work to better understand the meaning and importance of diversity and inclusion in their lives. In the second portion of the program, participants will go into breakout rooms for moderated group discussions. The third part will process small group conversations and share action steps for promoting diversity and inclusion on campus and in communities.

Individuals can attend in-person at Cross Hall on March 25th or virtually through Microsoft Teams (event link sent out at a later date). For more information, visit the NCMC website or contact North Central Missouri College at 660-359-3948.

