North Central Missouri College to host blood drive

The North Central Missouri College Student Senate will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on the campus in Trenton. Students, staff, and the public can donate blood in the lower level of the Alexander Student Center on November 4th from 10:30 to 3:30.

No appointment is necessary, but appointments can be made on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross recommends getting a good night’s sleep, drinking an extra 16 ounces of water, eating iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level, and consuming a low-fat meal before donating on November 4th. Donating blood takes about an hour.

Donors are encouraged to give blood every time they are eligible. That is every 56 days for whole blood donations and every 112 days for double red cell donations.

