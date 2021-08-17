North Central Missouri College to hold Open House and ribbon cutting for new residence halls

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College will be having an Open House and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 18th for the new Residence Halls constructed at 309 E Crowder Rd. The public is invited to attend at 1:00 p.m. to view and tour Residence Hall Anchor 1.

The public should be aware construction is still underway on Anchor 2 and various components of both buildings. NCMC advises the public to be cautious when walking on and around the property.

Students will move into Anchor 1 this weekend, and the NCMC fall semester begins on Monday, August 23. For more information about Residence Life at NCMC, visit NCMC website or contact Housing at 660-359-3948.

