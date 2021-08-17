North Central Missouri College to hold Open House and ribbon cutting for new residence halls

Local News August 17, 2021 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V1 (NCMC)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

North Central Missouri College will be having an Open House and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 18th for the new Residence Halls constructed at 309 E Crowder Rd. The public is invited to attend at 1:00 p.m. to view and tour Residence Hall Anchor 1. 

The public should be aware construction is still underway on Anchor 2 and various components of both buildings. NCMC advises the public to be cautious when walking on and around the property.  

Students will move into Anchor 1 this weekend, and the NCMC fall semester begins on Monday, August 23. For more information about Residence Life at NCMC, visit NCMC website or contact Housing at 660-359-3948.

Post Views: 31
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.