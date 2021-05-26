North Central Missouri College to add Buchanan County to service region

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Beginning 2022, North Central Missouri College will be the primary community college for students, school districts, and businesses and industries in Buchanan County. The addition of Buchanan County will increase NCMC’s service region from sixteen to seventeen counties in northern Missouri. Both the NCMC and Metropolitan Community College Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding that allows the service region change.

“The administration, faculty, and staff at North Central Missouri College look forward to working with stakeholders in St. Joseph and Buchanan County to discover and meet post-secondary educational and training needs of the area,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “We have worked closely with MCC and the Missouri Community College Association to allow a smooth, cooperative transition.”

The year of transition will allow NCMC time to further research and gather information about what career and technical paths are best suited for the area. Dr. Klaver went on to say, “This is essential in order for developing and executing our plans for the best possible positive impact. We are grateful for the opportunity to re-enter Buchanan County and look forward to providing the same level of excellent service as we do for the rest of our region.”

North Central Missouri College will begin offering courses and services in Buchanan County after the spring 2022 semester. To learn more about course offerings, locations, and North Central Missouri College, visit the NCMC website or contact the President’s Office at 660-359-3948.

