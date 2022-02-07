North Central Missouri College students selected for Governor’s Student Leadership Forum

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Delaney Embree from Green City, MO, and Jordan Jenkins from Pickering, MO, students from North Central Missouri College, have been selected to attend the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum held in Jefferson City February 25-27. Delaney and Jordan were nominated and selected based on their GPA, conduct, campus leadership, and involvement.

“We are excited about Delany and Jordan’s participation in the Governor’s Student Leadership Forum,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs. “The platform of the program is centered around servant leadership, and we know the attributes they learn during the forum will serve them well in their future careers, as well as their personal lives.”

The Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum selects Missouri students across the state with various backgrounds to discuss leadership ideals, think about leadership differently, understand service leadership, and learn from recognized leaders. The three-day event will feature Governor Michael Parson, special guest speakers, and other leadership workshops. You can obtain more information on the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum website.

Dr. Alley went on to say, “The forum began in 1986, and it’s been NCMC’s privilege to continue to send students each year. Previous participants enjoyed the connections they made and the opportunity to enhance their existing leadership skills. We know Delany and Jordan will have the same positive experience and are happy to have them represent NCMC.”

Delaney and Jordan will represent North Central Missouri College alongside other college students across Missouri at the forum. Delaney said, “I’m very excited and honored for this amazing opportunity to represent NCMC. I hope to gain skills that I can use on campus and in my future.” Jordan said, “I’m so blessed and thankful for this opportunity to go to the Governor’s Leadership Forum this month. I hope to learn a brand-new outlook on the topic of leadership.”

