North Central Missouri College students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

Local News April 13, 2023 KTTN News
NCMC Students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa April 2023
North Central Missouri College inducted students into Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society membership for spring 2023.

New members include Reese Brown-Chillicothe, MO; Brylie Brinks-Rosendale, MO; Hunter Caldarello-Lee’s Summit, MO; Audra Hutchinson-Chillicothe, MO; Rylee Kehr-Milan, MO; Maddison Michael-Gallatin, MO; Raven Stroud-Robinson, KS; Taniya Tease-Tulsa, OK; and Hallie Weaver-Milan, MO. Those present were honored and recognized at an induction ceremony held on April 11th, 2023.

 

Front L to R: Maddison Michael, Hallie Weaver, Rylee Kehr. Back row: Brylie Brinks, Taniya Tease, Audra Hutchinson, Hunter Caldarello, Raven Stroud, and Reese Brown


NCMC PTK advisors are Maryellen Harman, NCMC History Instructor, and Nicole Shell, Academic Advisor.

“PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.” To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution offering an associate degree, complete at least 12 credit hours, have a 3.50 GPA or above, receive an invitation to join, and adhere to the moral standards of the society. To learn more about the PTK program, visit this link 

