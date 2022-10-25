North Central Missouri college students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College inducted students into Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society membership for fall 2022.

New members include Alexia Bowyer-Meadville, Abby Buhman-Clarksdale, Krysten Collins-Gallatin, Bailey Curtis-Winston, Teya Cooksey-Trenton, Jaymee Dennis-Savannah, Kaylor Farris-Trenton, Michelle Fattig- St. Joseph, Kylie Gannon-Mercer, Sarah Killen-Leonard, Glinda Leffler-Trenton, Melanie Meyer-Kearney, Madison Nible-Bethany, Ashley Sterkis-Albany, and Jackie Stoll-Maysville. Those present were honored and recognized at an induction ceremony recently held in Cross Hall on the Main Campus in Trenton, MO. NCMC PTK advisors are Maryellen Harman, NCMC History Instructor, and Nicole Shell, Academic Advisor.

“PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.” To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution offering an associate degree, complete at least 12 credit hours, have a 3.50 GPA or above, receive an invitation to join, and adhere to the moral standards of the society. To learn more about the PTK program, visit the Phi Theta Kappa website.