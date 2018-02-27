North Central Missouri College site opening on North Belt Highway

North Central Missouri College will be opening a site in Country Club, Missouri on the North Belt Highway beginning March 1, 2018. The NCMC-North Belt Center will be an extension of North Central Missouri College and will offer the same level of professional attention, quality instruction, and affordability as Main and Barton campus and other extended NCMC sites.

“We are always looking for ways to better meet the needs our constituents and service region at North Central Missouri College,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “The NCMC-North Belt Center will be a great addition. By opening the North Belt Center, NCMC will be more accessible to the western portion of our service region.”

To begin, the NCMC-North Belt Center site will offer the following programs of study: Industrial Maintenance Certificate, Associate in Applied Science in Behavioral Health, Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood, and the Agriculture Business Certificate. NCMC-North Belt Center will also offer general education courses applicable to these programs and a variety of noncredit continuing education courses. NCMC also offers associate degrees and coursework completely online. Classes will begin March 5th, 2018 for the spring semester second session and will also be offered during the summer and fall semesters.

“We are very excited about the new Andrew County location,” stated Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President for Academic Affairs. “This will provide students in the community with an additional way to access the affordable, quality education that North Central Missouri College provides. The North Belt Center enables us to serve Northwest Missouri with career programs that make sense for the region, provide more local options for students in the A+ program, and better support students interested in pursuing online courses, certificates, and degrees.”

Coursework provided at the NCMC-North Belt Center will be North Central Missouri College courses and eligible for the A+ scholarship as well as other financial aid opportunities to students who qualify. Students wishing to enroll in the Associate in Applied Science in Behavioral Health program could qualify for up two years of tuition assistance. Classes will be taught by qualified instructors and will maintain the NCMC standard of quality education, small class sizes, personalized attention, affordability, and flexible options. Students taking courses at NCMC-North Belt Center will be able to take their NCMC credits and easily transfer to a four-year institution in the state. Also offered at the NCMC-North Belt Center will be NCMC staff trained to help individuals wishing to enroll, advisement on program coursework, and assist with resources regarding financial aid and career placement.

“The need for a community college presence in this region of the state has been recognized by many,” said Dr. Sharon Weiser, Dean of Extended Campus. “We are filling the higher education gap between the universities and the technical schools in the area. Many students prefer to complete their college education at a community college where success springs from a small, individualized setting. I am delighted for this opportunity for our students and our communities.”

The NCMC-North Belt Center is currently enrolling students and accepting applications for additional adjunct instructors to fill the need of in-demand courses. The NCMC-North Belt Center will be located at 6503 North Belt Highway in Country Club, Missouri and will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

