North Central Missouri College selected for Nursing Education Incentive Program Grant

North Central Missouri College is one of fourteen Missouri colleges and universities selected for the Nursing Education Incentive Program grant from the Missouri State Board of Nursing. This grant funding will help enhance nursing education programs throughout the state.

NCMC was awarded $150,000 to expand the “Earn While You Learn” nursing program with area clinical partners to add clinical placements and instructors, increasing clinical capacity by twenty students within the next two years.

“The NCMC nursing program is honored to be selected as a NEIP grant recipient in order to expand the clinical opportunities that we provide for our students,” said Kelly Claycomb, Director of the PN to ADN Program. “We are excited to partner with Mosaic Lifecare to offer new and innovative clinical placements, including Earn as You Learn and clinical preceptorships. We hope to use this partnership to expand our nursing programs and encourage graduates to seek employment within our service region.”

The Missouri State Board of Nursing, in coordination with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, determines recipients of the grant.

