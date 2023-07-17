North Central Missouri College seeks area businesses, churches and organizations to participate in student fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College is looking for area businesses, churches, and organizations that wish to participate in the annual Student Organization Fair on the campus in Trenton on Wednesday, August 23rd.

It is scheduled to begin at 11 o’clock and will continue until approximately 1:30 p.m. in an outdoor setting, subject to weather conditions permitting. If necessary, the organization fair will be moved indoors to the Ketcham Community Center.

NCMC aims to provide the Trenton community and area businesses with an opportunity to welcome students and raise awareness about what Trenton has to offer. Great Western Dining Service will be serving “walking tacos” for only $5, including a drink.

There is no charge for participants in the Student Organization Fair.

Interested parties may contact Lesli Collins to reserve a table by August 21st. She can be reached at [email protected] or 660-357-6245.

