North Central Missouri College seeking nominations for Hall of Fame

The NCMC Athletics Hall of Fame Committee seeks to identify individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Pirate athletics and have helped bring what the college calls excellence and distinction to the college and its athletic programs.

These individuals will be considered for induction into the NCMC Athletics Hall of Fame, which is located in the main lobby of the Ketcham Community Center.

Nomination forms are due no later than Friday, March 5th, to be considered for the 2021 Hall of Fame class. The form can be found on the North Central Missouri College website. Individuals making nominations are asked to be as detailed as possible and include supportive information.

