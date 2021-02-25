North Central Missouri College seeking nominations for Hall of Fame

Local News February 25, 2021 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V1 (NCMC)
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
1 Shares

The NCMC Athletics Hall of Fame Committee seeks to identify individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Pirate athletics and have helped bring what the college calls excellence and distinction to the college and its athletic programs.

These individuals will be considered for induction into the NCMC Athletics Hall of Fame, which is located in the main lobby of the Ketcham Community Center.

Nomination forms are due no later than Friday, March 5th, to be considered for the 2021 Hall of Fame class. The form can be found on the North Central Missouri College website.  Individuals making nominations are asked to be as detailed as possible and include supportive information.

 

Post Views: 29
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
1 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com