North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception set for March 13th

The North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception to honor 2018-2019 scholarship recipients will be held on March 13, 2019, in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium in the Ketcham Community Center. This annual event is hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation to highlight NCMC Foundation scholarship recipients and all NCMC institutional scholarship recipients for the 2018-2019 school year.

“This event incorporates not only our student recipients but the donor families that have invested in NCMC through endowed and annual scholarship funds”, commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “Each year the Foundation is honored to be able to increase the number of scholarships awarded to our NCMC students. Our students are doing great things and their hard work is rewarded through scholarships.”

Mrs. Tammie Wiebers, NCMC Speech Instructor will emcee the event again this year with featured student speakers; Jordain Oshel, Trenton, MO, Mary Kaitlynn Smith, Mound City, MO, and Pharon Pilgrim, Willemstad, Curacao. Three scholarship donor representatives will share the history of their scholarship and why it was created. Light appetizers will be served with an opportunity for recipients to meet and take pictures with their donor representatives. Doors open at 2:30 pm with the meet and greet starting at 3:00 pm and the program at 3:30 pm. Sponsors of this event include US Bank and PDQ Cleaning.

RSVP’s can be made by calling 660-357-6415. Those seeking more information on establishing a scholarship with the NCMC Foundation or being a part of the Scholarship Reception can contact the Development Office at (660) 357-1403.