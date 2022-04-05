Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation will be hosting a Groundbreaking Ceremony to celebrate the start of construction at the Savannah campus facility on Thursday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. at 601 US Bus 71 in Savannah, MO. During the event, renderings of the project will be on display, and remarks will be made about plans for the campus. A commemorative groundbreaking will then take place on the site. All members of the public are invited to attend.

Those interested in learning more about the Groundbreaking Ceremony can visit this link or contact the Development office at 660-357-6403.

Phase one of the Savannah campus is anticipated to be completed by October 2022, with a limited number of classes offered to start in January 2023. Phase two is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023, with a full range of courses and programs offered.

NCMC is planning a number of programs to launch the Savannah location, including the Associate in Arts (transfer) degree, the Practical Nursing (LPN) certificate, the Associate Degree in Nursing (PN-to-ADN), AAS Radiologic Technology, AAS Surgical Technology, and the Industrial Maintenance Skills certificate. Other programs in development include certificates in Robotics Skills and the AAS degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. The college is approved to expand several other programs currently offered primarily online or at other locations into the Savannah campus, including AAS Early Childhood Development, AAS Behavioral Health Support, AAS Business, and certificates in Accounting, Business Management, and Financial Management.

Those interested in learning more about upcoming plans for the Savannah campus can visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact the Development office at 660-357-6403.

