North Central Missouri College reaches historic enrollment milestone

North Central Missouri College (NCMC) has reached a historic milestone in student enrollment for the Fall 2024 semester, marking the highest headcount and credit hour totals in the college’s history. A record 1,950 students are enrolled, taking 18,588 credit hours, surpassing all previous benchmarks.

This achievement reflects a 6% increase in student headcount and a 4% rise in credit hours compared to the Fall 2023 semester. The new figures exceed the prior highest headcount, set in Fall 2023, by 106 students, and the previous highest credit hour total, recorded in Fall 2010, by 160 hours.

Dr. Lenny Klaver, President of NCMC, expressed his pride in the college’s growth, stating, “We are incredibly proud to see such positive growth and to achieve the highest enrollment in the history of NCMC. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our faculty and staff. Well done by all!”

