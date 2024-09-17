North Central Missouri College reaches historic enrollment milestone

Local News September 17, 2024 Digital Correspondent
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

North Central Missouri College (NCMC) has reached a historic milestone in student enrollment for the Fall 2024 semester, marking the highest headcount and credit hour totals in the college’s history. A record 1,950 students are enrolled, taking 18,588 credit hours, surpassing all previous benchmarks.

This achievement reflects a 6% increase in student headcount and a 4% rise in credit hours compared to the Fall 2023 semester. The new figures exceed the prior highest headcount, set in Fall 2023, by 106 students, and the previous highest credit hour total, recorded in Fall 2010, by 160 hours.

Dr. Lenny Klaver, President of NCMC, expressed his pride in the college’s growth, stating, “We are incredibly proud to see such positive growth and to achieve the highest enrollment in the history of NCMC. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our faculty and staff. Well done by all!”

Post Views: 103

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.