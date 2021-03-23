North Central Missouri College ranks as one of the best in the nation for associate degrees and certificates

Reddit Share Pin Share 22 Shares

North Central Missouri College has ranked twice as one of the nation’s best colleges to earn an associate degree and to earn a certificate by Intelligent.com for 2021. North Central Missouri College ranked in the top 50 colleges to earn an associate degree and ranked in the top 50 colleges to earn a certificate.

Intelligent.com assessed accredited colleges and universities in the nation on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate study. The rankings are calculated on a scoring system that includes student engagement, the potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations. Of 1,180, only 50 schools made to the final list, with NCMC being included as one of the top 50 schools to earn an associate degree. For more information about this rank, visit this link.

Intelligent.com also ranked 1,202 accredited colleges and universities in the nation on the top 50 schools to earn a certificate with NCMC again, making the final 50 lists. For more information about this rank, visit this link.

“At NCMC, we pride ourselves on the individualized attention we can give our students,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “Our small class sizes, courteous services, low tuition rates, and outstanding academics give our students an excellent return on investment.”

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit the Intelligent website.

Related