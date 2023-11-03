North Central Missouri College ranked among Missouri’s top ten community colleges

North Central Missouri College has been recognized as one of the top ten community colleges in Missouri by Intelligent.com. Additionally, NCMC has been included on the list of Best Online Associate in Early Childhood Development degree programs for 2024 by the same organization.

The research identifies top schools in the state based on factors such as tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the format of online coursework delivery. NCMC has earned the number nine spot in the Best Community Colleges in Missouri category and the number six spot for the Best Online Associate in Early Childhood Development degree program. For more information about the rankings, visit this link or this link.

“Noel Staddie, NCMC Early Childhood Program Instructor, stated, “Childcare continues to be an important focus for children, families, and economic development. At NCMC, we tailor our online courses to meet the needs of students who are already filling gaps in care and education for working families. Our Career and Technical Education programs are designed to provide real-time, applicable skills and knowledge, and I am proud to say that we are doing just that.”

The Intelligent.com website has implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school based on tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the resources provided for online students.

NCMC offers an Early Childhood Development AAS both on-ground and online at the Trenton and Savannah campus locations. For more information about early childhood programs at North Central Missouri College, visit North Central Missouri College website or contact Noel Staddie at 660-359-3948.