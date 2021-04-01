North Central Missouri College President Doctor Lenny Klaver makes presentation to Rotary members

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College President Doctor Lenny Klaver talked to the Trenton Rotary Club on April 1st about his days as a baseball player and coach. He played and coached at the high school and college levels before becoming a school administrator.

One story Klaver shared was about him as a Little League player when he pitched three no-hitters in a row, striking out 15 batters in all three games with three pitches per player. He admitted to tossing a home run on the first pitch in his first college game as a pitcher.

Klaver also explained and demonstrated how to throw different types of pitches, such as the curveball, fastball, knuckleball, and cutter.

During the business meeting, Rotary members were reminded about the shoe and monetary donations for the Shoes for Orphan Souls and Bright Futures Trenton.

