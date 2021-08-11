North Central Missouri College partners with Central Methodist University to offer counseling services

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College (NCMC) and Central Methodist University (CMU) have partnered to provide North Central Missouri College students and employees additional mental health resources. This fall, CMU will offer free virtual counseling and webinars through their Master of Science in Clinical Counseling program.

“The health and wellness of our students remain a priority for us,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs. “We are thankful to work together with CMU to provide support and resources to equip our students with essential skills for success in coursework and life. CMU has been and continues to be a strong educational partner for us. This initiative is an extension of that relationship, and it will benefit our students in a new and valuable way.”

NCMC students and employees can receive mental health counseling at no cost with a CMU Counseling Center intern. The intern works under the direction and supervision of a Licensed Professional Counselor and allows the intern to obtain practicum field experience toward their degree in clinical counseling. The intern will work with clients to assist them with personal, career, and adjustment issues that are barriers to healthy relationships, academic success, and productive lives. Virtual counseling will allow students and employees to receive counseling anywhere in the state of Missouri.

“We are excited to partner with North Central Missouri College to support their students’ mental health and well-being through our Clinical Counseling Center virtual counseling services! We look forward to collaborating with North Central Missouri College in meeting their student and staff needs for support and consultation,” states Dr. Jessica Taylor, Assistant Professor of Clinical Counseling, Central Methodist University.

For more information, visit the North Central Missouri College website, or contact Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs, at 660-359-3948, or to schedule an appointment by emailing [email protected]

