North Central Missouri College nursing students and staff assist with COVID-19 clinics

North Central Missouri College nursing students and staff are assisting with COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Students and staff have helped or plan to help at clinics in Bethany, Albany, Maryville, Savannah, and Saint Joseph. The students and staff have helped distribute thousands of vaccines to Missourians so far.

Nursing Instructor Ashtyn Wilson says the nursing department “is excited to be part of” what she calls “a monumental and historic event.” She adds that the department appreciates the hard work of local agencies and is “grateful for the opportunity to serve…communities.”

Mosaic Medical Center—Albany President Jon Doolittle says the NCMC nursing students and their instructor “did a great job” in assisting with vaccinations. He adds that “it does your heart good to see such fine people preparing to enter the nursing profession.”

