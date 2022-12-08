North Central Missouri College now enrolling for classes on the Savannah campus

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Along with courses offered at the Main Campus, Barton Farm, and online. Students can now also enroll for classes at the Savannah Campus for spring 2023.

A full line of course offerings is now available and can be found by visiting the North Central Missouri College website. NCMC spring semester classes begin Monday, January 9th.

Classes at Savannah include English I, Foundations of Education, Microcomputer Applications, Intro to Behavioral Support, College Algebra, Industrial Electronics, Human Anatomy, Basic Electricity I, American History to 1877, Human Physiology, Intro to Drones, Basic Automotive concepts, and more.

Located at 601 US-71 BUS in Savannah, MO, the Savannah location will provide access to the Associate in Arts transfer degree and a number of career programs. Transfer courses, as well as Early Childhood Education, Behavioral Health Support, and Robotics will start in January. The college expects to add Practical Nursing, Associate Degree Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Surgical Technology, Diagnostic Sonography, Industrial Maintenance, and more by Fall 2023.

For more information about the Savannah Campus or how to enroll at any location or online at North Central Missouri College, visit the NCMC website or contact 660-359-3948.

