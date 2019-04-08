North Central Missouri College names Academic Excellence Award winner

Jonathan Burnfin from Trenton, MO has been chosen as this year’s NCMC Academic Excellence Award winner.

Jonathan recently graduated from NCMC in December with his Associate in Arts degree and is currently attending Missouri Western State University obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Business Management. His name will be engraved on a plaque in Geyer Hall along with past academic excellence winners.

The Academic Excellence Award Winner is chosen annually by a faculty committee which selects one student who excels in academics, service, and involvement. The honoree must maintain a GPA of at least 3.5, be recognized and recommended by an NCMC faculty member, and participate in public service.