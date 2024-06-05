North Central Missouri College hosts soil workshop on July 24

Share To Your Social Network

A soil workshop titled “Unlock the 4 Rs in Your Soil” will be held at North Central Missouri College’s Barton Farm Campus in Trenton on July 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Emily Beck of MFA explains that the 4 Rs refer to using the right fertilizer at the right rate, at the right time, and in the right place. This approach aims to reduce nutrient runoff on farms while enhancing production and profitability. The workshop will demonstrate how farmers can adopt this approach through conservation practices and adjustments to their current cropping systems, typically with the aid of soil sampling and variable-rate fertilizers.

The guest speaker will be a representative from Urich Farms. Beck notes that Urich Farms, spanning three generations, has successfully integrated conservation practices and the 4 Rs into their operations.

The event will feature the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board, a Natural Resources Conservation Service rainfall simulator, a stream trailer, and a panel of diversified farmers. Supper will be provided.

The Missouri Fertilizer Board, MFA, and The Fertilizer Institute will present the workshop.

RSVP is not required but will help with planning for food. To RSVP, contact Emily Beck at 816-749-3297 or [email protected].

