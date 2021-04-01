North Central Missouri College hosts Northwest District Agriculture Career Development Events for high school FFA

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Northwest District Agriculture Career Development Events for high school FFA students were recently held at North Central Missouri College. The Barton Farm and Ag Department hosted the events on five separate days in March to allow students to compete in person and adhere to Coronavirus protocols.

Teams that qualified for state competition include:

Ag Mechanics, Chillicothe placed first, Cameron second, and Gallatin third.

Ag Sales 2, Chillicothe placed first and Trenton second.

Agronomy, Gilman City with first place, Cameron third, North Harrison fourth, and Cainsville fifth.

Dairy Cattle, North Harrison had first place, Maysville second, Trenton fourth, and Worthy County fifth.

Dairy Food, Winston received first place.

Farm Management, Gallatin placed first, Grundy County R-5 second, and Gilman City third.

FFA Knowledge, Chillicothe had first place, and Braymer had second.

Chillicothe placed third in Floriculture.

Trenton placed second in Food Science.

Other teams qualifying for state in FFA career development events include:

Forestry, North Harrison had first place, Hamilton had second, and Tina-Avalon fourth.

Horses, Gallatin placed first, and Maysville placed second.

Livestock, Worth County was first, North Harrison second, Braymer third, and Chillicothe fourth.

Meats, Trenton had first place, and North Harrison placed fifth.

Hamilton received first place for Nursery Landscape.

Poultry, North Harrison placed third, and Maysville fourth.

Soils, Polo placed fourth.

More results for the FFA CDEs are available on judgingcard.com.

